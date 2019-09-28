Student Brought Loaded Gun To Columbus High School!

Columbus Police are searching for a 17-year-old student who attempted to take a loaded handgun into Northland High School Friday.

Upon having his backpack searched by School Safety and Security, the student quickly reacted and grabbed the backpack and ran from the school, police said. The student also allegedly dumped the bag once he took off. The backpack was later found in a nearby neighborhood after a resident called the police.

The high school’s resource officer responded to the scene and identified the backpack as the one the student had when he fled the school, according to police. Inside, police said they recovered a loaded handgun.

The suspect has not been arrested but has been identified by police.

Source: NBC4i

