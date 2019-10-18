Entertainment
101.1 The Wiz Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @EastsideMas Ep.50

 

Source: Leah Blackheart / Blackhert Media

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Eastside Mas and guest DJ YK on Episode:50
Video Production Brought To You By: @LeahBlackheart (Leah Blackheart)
Powered By: @LeahBlackheart x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #WizFreestyleFriday
S/O @eastsidemas @iamdjyk
Freestyle Fridays Trademark Aaron

101.1 The Wiz Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @EastsideMas Ep.50  was originally published on wiznation.com

