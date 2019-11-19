WATCH:: Cardi B Answers 73 Questions With Vogue!!

Cardi B has certainly become a household name in her own right, her own way! The hip-hop superstar has been every where from Paris Fashion Week to Netflix with “Rhythm & Flow!” It is clear that the New York native is here to stay!

Recently, Cardi B invited the infamous fashion magazine, Vogue, into her grandmother’s apartment in New York City to answer 73 rapid-fire questions!

We get a special treat tuning in as baby Kulture gets a cameo in the interview as well, even though shes sleep! Throuhout the interview, Cardi talks about her relationship with Offset, her interest in politics, her newest album, and the current state of women’s rights.

Source: Youtube

