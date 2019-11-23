URL Hosts Secret Battles For App, Who’s Who In Battle Rap Attend

Well damn, where was my invite?!?
Just joking, kinda not, but really many fans been glued to Twitter all week as news broke out that Smack was being sneaky. It first started with URL, and battlers like JC and Rum Nitty posting that they were flying to New York for a battle that was not announced to fans.
Battle Rap insiders like Ben Swazey, Jay Blac, Da Hennyman and others confirming the reports that URL was putting together secret battles. The secret battles we know so far:
- JC vs Franchised
- Saga vs Rum Nitty
- Tay Roc vs Shotgun Suge
- Mike P vs Snake Eyez
- A possible rematch between Tsu Surf and K Shine
One of these battles, Mike P versus Snake Eyez has already hit the app Friday!
Also many are saying that Tay Roc choked twice against Shotgun Suge and that Saga put up a hell of a fight against Rum Nitty.
Smack been saying in interviews recently he was planning something big for #appgang. I think he and the rest of the URL been seeing the complaints from fans spending $8 a month and not feeling they getting much from it. This definitely in many fan’s eyes making the app worth their coins.
Also, you know I gotta be petty too. This week of secret battles just so happen to go down the weekend of KOTD’s Town Bidness 2 and Battle Academy’s huge Cave Gang versus Dot Mobb card.
Regardless, I can care less. This week is super duper lit for all battle rap fans. We win in the end!
More to come as more information is making its way to social media. I will continue to update you as more come through the pipeline.