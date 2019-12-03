Food Stamp Benefits At Risk For Millions With New Trump Proposal!

The Trump Administration is proposing to change some key components that make up the food assistance program. With the revisions, millions of Americans will become at risk of losing their access to the assistance all together.

Studies show that if these new Trump changes are engaged, 2.2 million households could have their average monthly assistance cut by $127, and nearly one million students could lose access to free or discounted lunches. That is an overwhelming amount of potentially empty stomachs.

The Urban Institute has made it clear that the three planned changes to Snap benefits would “significantly alter” food-based help provided to underprivileged Americans. This will have extensive effects across the country, leaving behind intense disparities.

It is being reported that all states in the country, but four, would feel the biggest impact. The four states that would not see major negative effects are Vermont, New York, Connecticut and Nevada.

Sonny Perdue, the US agriculture secretary, wrote in USA Today that the Trump administration was “taking steps to restore integrity to Snap and move people toward self-sufficiency.” He believes the changes restore “the dignity of work to a sizable segment of our population, while it is also respectful of the taxpayers who fund the program.”

