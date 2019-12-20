Megan Thee Stallion Test Them Knees Out in Columbus

The Winter Block Party featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Friends went down at Express Live and it was the most lit concert to close out this decade!
We all know that Megan Thee Stallion might have the best knees in the game so it was only right that when she came to Columbus’ Winter Block Party that she found out who had the best in Columbus! Megan picked out several Power listeners from the crowd to test em out and go head to head with a Simon Says contest on stage! Columbus didn’t disappoint!
Check out the video below
