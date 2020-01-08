Power Exclusive: Pre-Sale Code for Nick Cannon’s Wild’n Out

NICK CANNON PRESENTS MTV WILD ‘N OUT LIVE
Live Comedy Spectacular Will Feature Surprises On Every Stop and Special Guests Including Platinum Recording Artist Saweetie
COLUMBUS, OH – NATIONWIDE ARENA – SATURDAY, MARCH 21
TICKETS ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 AT 10 AM
BUT POWER’S GOT YOUR HOOK UP ON PRE-SALE TICKETS STARTING THURSDAY JANUARY 9TH 10AM-10PM! JUST USE THE PASSWORD POWER AND CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.
