Chick-Fil-A Is Gifting Free Chicken Nuggets For The Rest Of January!

Christmas in January? It’s looking like Chick-fil-A is playing Santa in the new year!

The fast-food chain made a big announcement that til the end of the month you can receive FREE chicken nuggets!!!

Chick-fil-A lovers do not play about their favorite fast-food restaurant not only because of the good food, but the exceptional customer service. As a “thank you” to their loyal customers, Chick-fil-A is giving back!

To make sure you get your free 8-piece order of chicken nuggets you must create or sign into your existing Chick-fil-A account on the Chick-fil-A app.

Customers can redeem the offer until January 31st at participating restaurants or by placing a mobile order directly through the app. Kevin Purcer, Director of Customer Digital Experience said “Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests.”

Chick-fil-A is also joining the wave and adding healthier options to the menu. First up is the Kale Crunch Salad. The salad is a blend of kale and green cabbage tossed in vinaigrette and topped with crunchy almonds. And if you don’t want your free nuggets you have the option to exchange them for a complimentary Kale Crunch Salad until the promotion ends.

Chick-fil-A entered the new year as the number one fast-food chain of 2019 thanks to popularity, customer reviews, menu and customer service! Let’s take this promotion as a big thank you!

Source: The Shade Room

Also On Power 107.5: