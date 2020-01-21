Power Exclusive: Blac Youngsta and Lil Migo DJ Mr. King and Cece

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Whenever Blac Youngsta pops up on your timeline on social media, you never what is gonna come out his mouth. That is one of the many reasons why we love him. Even more to love when Youngsta pulled up on DJ Mr. King and CeCe right before his live performance at Atlantis Grill & Bar for his “Church On Sunday Tour.”
There were many laughs and jokes flying nonstop but we learned some new things about the rapper. Find out more for yourself as he introduces the world to his new artist Lil Migo on his CMG label, trying to show the world a more positive person and his rating system of booties (you know we had to get a little ratchet).
Check out the full interview below!
