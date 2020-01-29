Citynewwss’s Top Ten Series/ Movies/ and TV Shows

Now if you know me then you know I’m a movie/series/tv sitcom watcher I mean I watch everything when I have the time I actually put the binge in binge-watching lol. And I’m always walking around quoting different lines from movies, series, etc… and most of the time people are asking me what to watch when they have a couple of days off of work so I thought why not share this great info with everyone. So here are my top ten shows/movies/tv-shows you should watch on a snow day or a day off
- Ozark on Netflix–Trust me you won’t be disappointed and the new season starts in March
- Power —It’s Power nothing else to say
- TWD (The Walking Dead)—You might have to block off a couple of weekends to catch up and make sure you don’t tell anyone you have to start back at Season 1 because someone WILL spoil everything for you
- This is Us–If you are in need of a good cry look no more
- Fall From Grace—-If you still haven’t seen this movie it’s a must-see even though black twitter didn’t like the fact that Tyler Perry took only 5 days to make this movie
- The Mandalorian on Disney—Even if you’ve never watched Star Wars you’ll enjoy The Mandalorian
- Sex Education on Netflix—-It’s not what you think……wait it is what you think but better lol
- You on Netflix—You will so happy you listened to me and took a day to watch this series
- The Handmaid Tale on Hulu —–Didn’t think I would like but ended up loving this series
- Snowfall—-Get caught up and keep watching one of the best shows on TV
