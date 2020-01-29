The Central Ohio Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Kicks Off Student of the Year Campaign

The Students of the Year initiative is a leadership development program for students attending high school. During the process, students learn various skills that help them grow in the areas of business, marketing, and managing projects in order to raise funds for the society. The top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. Money raised will be in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from blood cancer.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Central Ohio Chapter has 22 candidates who have signed up for Students of the Year®– a competition, where they raise funds to support more than 1.3 million blood cancer patients in the U.S.

“It’s amazing to watch these young men and women work so hard to fundraise and help us cure cancer,” said Breana Shawver, LLS’s Columbus Chapter Executive Director. “Students of the Year resonates with Generation Z, who want to leave their mark in the world. As the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancers, LLS has a legacy of innovating in the fundraising category and Students of the Year is our newest addition. The one-of-a-kind program brings together students from diverse backgrounds and experiences who are compassionate and driven to reach their own personal fundraising best.”

For additional information on this program visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.

