Lakers Dwight Howard Say’s Kobe Planned to Help Him in This Years Dunk Contest

It has been more than a week since we lost one of the greatest “Kobe Bryant” and it still doesn’t seem real, and sports teams are still showing respect when it comes to honoring his memory. And those players in the NBA that had a personal relationship with Kobe are now starting to share personal stories and Dwight Howard who was a former teammate of Bryant’s has now once again made everyone remember how much we still are in disbelief about the untimely death of Kobe. Dwight mentioned in a recent interview that most people believed that Kobe and Howard hated each other because of how their time together in L.A. ended, it ended with Dwight being traded and Kobe saying that he didn’t believe that Dwight was a winner. But in this Dwight shared that narrative couldn’t have been further from the truth, Howard and Kobe were friends and Dwight wanted to use this season to show Kobe he was a winner and not only that he also let everyone know that Kobe was going to help him during the dunk contest which caused everyone to just speculate how and what Dwight and Kobe had up thier sleeves. Full Story Here