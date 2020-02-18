Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List

Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour. But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.
Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself. She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with. Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.
Check out this exclusive from Power here
