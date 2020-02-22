USC Eliminates Tuition For Families Making Less Than $80K!

Being able to afford college tuition is a struggle for many Americans, every single day. It is a constant topic among politicians because at this point, it seems the goal is to squeeze every dime out of families and students nationwide. Well, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully, this is just the beginning.

The University of Southern California (USC) just announced a plan that will eliminate tuition for students whose family income is less than $80,000 a year. President of the university, Carol L. Folt, unveiled two new policies that would make education more accessible to students, including the free tuition break, which will kick off this fall for incoming freshmen.

USC also plans offer a “break for homeowners” by no longer looking into homeownership when determining a student’s financial assistance or need.

“We are committed to increasing USC’s population of innovators, leaders, and creators regardless of their financial circumstances,” Folt said. “Investing in the talent and diversity of our student body is essential to our educational mission,” the University said in its press release.

Annual tuition at USC is usually about $57,000, and that’s before adding in costs for things like student fees, housing, and books. Based on numbers for the 2017-18 academic year, the school offered an estimated $611 million in financial aid.

The University intends to continue to increase financial aid by more than $30 million annually.

