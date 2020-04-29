Norbes Says He’s Ok After Official Departure From The URL

The man has been finding the league’s biggest names has been let go of his duties.

I can’t say I am surprised to see this as the outcome after what happened between Norbes and Nu Jerzey Twork.

Before the “Genesis” card, Twork was seen beating up Norbes after he found out the former league recruiter was acting inappropriately with his baby mama.

The fight took place at Caffeine’s studio that was hosting the event. A bad look for the new partnership with Ultimate Rap League (URL) and the app.

It seems like URL and associates agreed and made it official Tuesday that they have dissolved their business relationship with Norbes.

Norbes followed with his own official statement saying he had been planning on this day for “years.”

Official statement from @streetstarnorbe – "When one door closes another opens" pic.twitter.com/d18vKpwN7C — Norbes It All (@NorbesItAll) April 28, 2020

It has been rumored for years that Norbes and the URL’s relationship was rocking. However, I can say I never saw this coming until after the situation with Twork.

Fans and battlers shared their feelings after seeing the announcement from the league and Norbes.

No Norbes slander from me though. He held me down for real. — EMRSN (@emrsnkennedy) April 28, 2020

Before battle rap fans take the time to shit on Norbes, I wanna #giveFlowers to norbes for providing us with some of the best stars the URL has ever produced .💯💯💯 — #BattleRapVidz (@Achilles6996) April 28, 2020

everybody all surprised bout Norbes….ALL NON ESSENTIAL workers being fired 🤷🏾‍♀️ whats the big deal ? — LOCahontas (@yuLoveCoffee) April 28, 2020

Smh, you wrong for this SMACK. — Noholdingback0 (@Noholdingback0) April 28, 2020

Now that Norbes is gone I will return like pic.twitter.com/IxUGljaRdf — Pat (@ThisIsReallyPat) April 28, 2020

I understand. You can't have a staff member catching the beats repeatedly like that. Bad look. pic.twitter.com/iPsJDlmkLT — Going To Whole Foods Is A Dangerous Adventure Now (@NSCTripleAgent) April 28, 2020

Not sure what Norbes has up his sleeve or how he sees himself being involved in the culture moving forward. One thing you can’t denied is the fact he played a huge part in growing the URL from the street corner to the big stages.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: