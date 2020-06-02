NBA Star JR Smith Gets Into Physical Altercation With Car Vandal!

Amid a global viral pandemic, we are now dealing with worldwide unrest about the deadly impacts of police brutality against minorities. Across the country tensions are extremely high as Americans put their First Amendment rights to work, protesting the unjust systemic racism that has manifested for a countless amount of years.

Over the last several day, nationwide, people have come together in numbers large and small in show of solidarity about the unnecessary and unfair treatment of African Americans. In cities all over people have been expressing their anger and disgust after witnessing the death of George Floyd.

Out in Los Angeles, former Cleveland Cavalier, JR Smith was pushed to take matters into his own hands after some wild protests resulted in his car windows being shattered. The incident was captured on camera, and you find Smith in a physical altercation with the man who allegedly smashed his car windows.

In the video you see Smith unleashing some serious kicks and jabs on the alleged vandal. Friends of the athlete are encouraging onlookers not to record the incident and “respect his privacy.” And eventually step in as the man hurries away.

Immediately following the incident, Smith said, “One of these motherfu**king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck. Broke my sh*t.”

According to Smith, his truck was parked in a residential area, a nice distance away from hot spot locations, like where the stores that were being looted were.