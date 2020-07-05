Three Bars/Restaurants Close in Short North Due to Positive COVID Test

After coming under fire for not enforcing social distancing, Standard Hall is now closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Standard Hall made the announcement on their Facebook page, “Today we learned that an employee of ours at Standard Hall tested positive for COVID-19. This employee had contact with other employees at our Short North Pint House and Short North Goody Boy locations.”
RELATED STORY: Short North Food Hall Accused of Being Racist, Establishment Apologizes
Standard Hall was in the news not too long ago after being accused of not enforcing social distancing and even shut down for a few days to better prepare their establishment. But after opening it has been shared in many social media posts as an overly crowded location. Many accused the bar/restaurant of putting profits over the safety of people. After receiving three warnings from the Columbus Public Health department, the owner claimed that he wasn’t given proper time by the state to prepare to open and he was being unfairly targeted.
Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic
1. Kevin HartSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Cardi BSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. OprahSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Jay ZSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Bruno MarsSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Ciara & Russell Wilson6 of 9
7. Blake GriffenSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. RihannaSource:Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation 8 of 9
9. Pyer Moss9 of 9
The Latest:
- Gov. DeWine Guidelines To Re-Opening Schools In The Fall
- We Didn’t Ask For This: NFL To Play Black National Anthem Before Games In Week 1
- OHIO: You Are Now Required to Wear Masks at All Time at Kalahari in Sandusky
- SPORTS: NFL Tight End David Njoku Wants to Leave the Browns
- Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?
- Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The State Of Black People In America
- Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid Protests Against Racism
- Florida Cops Laugh About How They ‘F*ck Up’ Protestors In Bodycam Video
- The Lingering Relevance Of Frederick Douglass’ ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?’ Speech
- 40 Glocc Surrenders To Serve 1-Year Sentence For Pimping