Eye on The Community Featuring Otterbein President John L. Comerford

Yaves speaks with Otterbein President John L. Comerford concerning Otterbein’s designation as a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers.

Otterbein University has been designated as a valuable community resource in starting conversations about race and social justice in central Ohio and changing the way community members think and talk about race-related issues.

Otterbein has been selected by the Association of American Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) as one of 23 universities to host Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers across the United States. Otterbein is the first institution in Ohio to receive this recognition.