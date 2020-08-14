Otterbein University has been designated as a valuable community resource in starting conversations about race and social justice in central Ohio and changing the way community members think and talk about race-related issues.
Otterbein has been selected by the Association of American Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) as one of 23 universities to host Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers across the United States. Otterbein is the first institution in Ohio to receive this recognition.
Eye on The Community Featuring Otterbein President John L. Comerford was originally published on joycolumbus.com