Eye on The Community Featuring Otterbein President John L. Comerford

The 614
| 08.14.20
Dismiss
Yaves speaks with Otterbein President John L. Comerford concerning Otterbein’s designation as a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers.

Otterbein University has been designated as a valuable community resource in starting conversations about race and social justice in central Ohio and changing the way community members think and talk about race-related issues.

Otterbein has been selected by the Association of American Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) as one of 23 universities to host Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers across the United States. Otterbein is the first institution in Ohio to receive this recognition.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Eye on The Community Featuring Otterbein President John L. Comerford  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close