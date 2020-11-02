The 614
Eye on the Community ft. ADAMH

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

ADAMH helps Franklin County residents find the right places to turn for affordable, quality alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services.

ADAMH is mandated to plan, fund and evaluate the behavioral health care services in our community. Our mission is to improve the well-being of our community by reducing the incidence of mental health problems and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Franklin County.

 

 

