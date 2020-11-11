Mo3 Shot In Dallas

Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11). The aftermath of the incident was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badazz artist.
Check back for updates as more details are confirmed.
UPDATE:
