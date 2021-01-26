With Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers slowly declining, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan for loosing up the curfew restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The plan is centered around Ohio continuing to have a decline in hospitalizations throughout the state. If the state has seven straight days of decline below 3,500 hospitalizations curfew will be changed to 11pm for two weeks.
If the state has seven straight days of hospitalizations under 3,000 the curfew will be midnight for two weeks. If hospitalization numbers drop below 2,500 for seven straight days the curfew will be dropped altogether.
So where does Ohio stand now? As of January 26th Ohio has had six straight days below the 3,500 hospitalizations mark. Could this be the light at the end of the tunnell? Only time will tell so keep following the safetly precautions Ohio!
Gov Mike DeWine Announces Future Curfew Changes for Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com