The 614
COVID-19 Rates Going Up in Columbus

FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL

Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty

 

This weekend, things felt almost back to normal, with people attending Easter service and mass. Some were enjoying the beautiful weather with their loved ones at a bar or restaurant, but the crowds have health officials concerned.

According to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus is now seeing an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, but she said it is not surprising.

She said as of now, Columbus is seeing more than 200 COVID-19 cases daily.

“We’re starting to see this not only here, in Columbus, but around the state of Ohio,” she said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

The Latest:

