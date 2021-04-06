This weekend, things felt almost back to normal, with people attending Easter service and mass. Some were enjoying the beautiful weather with their loved ones at a bar or restaurant, but the crowds have health officials concerned.
According to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus is now seeing an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, but she said it is not surprising.
She said as of now, Columbus is seeing more than 200 COVID-19 cases daily.
“We’re starting to see this not only here, in Columbus, but around the state of Ohio,” she said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
COVID-19 Rates Going Up in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com