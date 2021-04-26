Coronavirus
A Pill To Cure COVID is In Development, Being Test Now

According to NBC4i, Drugmaker Pfizer is currently testing a single pill cure for COVID-19, and if all goes well, the drug could be available this year.

The pill was unveiled at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting in early April. The drug works by targeting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By inhibiting the protease, the drug prevents the virus from reproducing itself within the body.

Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief science officer, said in a press release that the pill could be prescribed “at the first sign of infection” without requiring critical care or hospitalization.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

A Pill To Cure COVID is In Development, Being Test Now  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

