Just days ago Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther made history by appointing Elaine Bryant as Chief of the Columbus Police Department. Bryant comes to Columbus with a 21-year career and will be the first black woman to hold this position in the capital city.
Chief Bryant will sit down with Urban One’s Stowe to chat about her plans for the city and more. Watch this exclusive interview live Monday, June 14th at 11am to ask Chief Bryant questions and more below.
RELATED STORY: Mayor Ginther Appoints Columbus First Black Female Police Chief
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- SAVE THE DATE: Music Business Mondays
- Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples With Low Recruitment Rates After George Floyd’s Death
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bernie Mac Biopic On The Way
- Where Are They Now: These 4 Black Entertainers Found Stardom After ‘American Idol’
- [WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant
- Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping Wrongful Death Suit
- Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder, Awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation
- In ‘Bittersweet’ Moment, Darnella Frazier Wins Pulitzer Prize Citation For Recording George Floyd’s Murder
- Sanaa Lathan Will Make Her Directorial Debut With Paramount Players’ ‘On The Come Up’
- The Lo Down: Lil Durk’s Baby Mom Alleges He Cut Their Son Off + Did Wendy Move On From Headkrack To Gary Owen?!
- Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn For Child Support [VIDEO]
[WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com