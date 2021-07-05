Two Killed Three People Shot at Cincinnati Fireworks Celebration Downtown

According to WLWT, two people have been killed and three hurt at Smale Riverfront Park at the Banks.
ust before 11:00 pm gunshots were fired into a large crowd gathered as the Independence day celebration downtown was ending on Mahring Way at the Banks Downtown. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital. The two victims pronounced dead are, sixteen-year-old Milo Watson, and ninteen-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. Three other victims are being treated at Children’s Hospital and UC Medical Center.
Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Steve Saunders released a statement, “At this point we really need people that were around that saw something that recorded video to provide that information to us. It is a very complicated scene and we feel for those who have lost loved ones tonight the family members who are dealing with that loss,”
If you have any information on this shooting please call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040
