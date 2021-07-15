According to NBC4i, Rep. Joyce Beatty was one of nine people arrested Thursday during a voting-rights protest in Washington.
Beatty, a Democrat whose districts include parts of Columbus, shared photos on her Twitter page of her being handcuffed by Capitol Police, with the post that read, “Let the people vote. Fight for justice.”
Beatty and others marched to Hart Senate Office Building calling for an end to voting restriction laws being passed in states around the nation. Capitol Police confirmed the arrest, saying in a social media post, “After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop.
Hours later Rep. Beatty released a statement via her Twitter account about her protest.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested during voting-rights march in Washington was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com