According to NBC4i, A man has been arrested after causing a disturbance at the Easton Town Center AMC movie theater Saturday night.
Benjamin Pendleton, 25, was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.
Police said they received reports of an active shooter around 8:54 p.m. However, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said there were no shots fired at the theater. Fuqua attributed the erroneous reports of shots being fired to people fleeing the theater in a panic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Police: No Shots Fired, Arrest Made During Disturbance at Easton AMC Theater was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com