A California Women Prison is Distributing Condoms After Inmate Becomes Pregnant

A womens rights activist is criticizing women’s prisons that allow transgender women to enter the prison, transgender women are biologically males.

The activist, Kara Dansky states that her organization had reports of “terrified” female inmates, now the prison is distributing condoms as a female inmate became pregnant.

“We approximate that 20 of them have been granted. About 20 men are being housed in women’s prisons now, as far as we know. We suspect that none of the applications have been denied. We also know that in Washington state, approximately nine male convicted felons are being housed in a women’s prison,” says Dansky

“One of those men has been convicted of multiple murders of women, and another one of those men has been convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl. We know that in states all over this country, there are various policies for actual statutory laws on the books that allow for this, and in fact, mandate it.”

This is all absorb that laws are really allowing this to happen. It really goes to show how crazy the world has become that MEN are really allowed to be in prison with women.

The safety of transgender women in men prison is also another worry that activist Dansky is concerned with. Ashley Diamond who is a transgender woman but biologically male, who sued the state of Georgia for the second time in 2020. The lawsuit, Diamond was housed in men’s prisons, where she had allegedly been assaulted more than 14 times by inmates and prison staff.

There are concerns for transgender women, and transgender men being placed in the wrong facilities!

