COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, putting strain on central Ohio hospitals

According to NBC4i, as the latest COVID-19 surge continues, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting its highest case numbers since January.

On Tuesday, 5,914 new cases were reported in Ohio, with 318 new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

ODH numbers show there are currently 2,468 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, which is more than 800 above the number from about two weeks ago. State data shows about 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations this year are unvaccinated people.

OhioHealth is again using some of the strategies it used during the winter surge, according to Gastaldo. He said all options are on the shelf if they need them, but he hopes it does not get to that point.

