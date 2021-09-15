According to NBC4i, The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.
During a news conference, Wednesday, the FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.
Those with information can contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or at fbi.gov/columbus.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
For the full NBC4 story click here
FBI offering $25,000 reward in shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com