According to NBC4i, The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.

During a news conference, Wednesday, the FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

FBI offering $25,000 reward in shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

