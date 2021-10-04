CLOSE
The Mixtape Tour is coming to Columbus on Saturday, June 25 at the Schottenstein Center!
The New Kids on the Block will be headlining and bringing with them Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue! Tickets go on sale on Friday October 8th at all Ticketmaster locations.
The US tour kicks off in Cincinnati and makes several stops, check out them all below:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, May 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, May 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, May 13
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, May 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Wednesday, May 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thursday, May 19
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, May 20
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Saturday, May 21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, May 22
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Thursday, May 26
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Saturday, May 28
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sunday, May 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Tuesday, May 31
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, June 1
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, June 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 4
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sunday, June 5
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, June 6
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Tuesday, June 7
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center
|Wednesday, June 8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Friday, June 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Saturday, June 11
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 17
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Wednesday, June 22
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thursday, June 23
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|Friday, June 24
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, June 25
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 26
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, June 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, June 30
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Friday, July 1
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, July 2
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 3
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Wednesday, July 6
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Arena
|Thursday, July 7
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, July 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunday, July 10
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Tuesday, July 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, July 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, July 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, July 17
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, July 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Friday, July 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, July 23
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
