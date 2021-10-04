The 614
The Mixtape Tour is Coming to Columbus!

The Mixtape Tour is coming to Columbus on Saturday, June 25 at the Schottenstein Center!

The New Kids on the Block will be headlining and bringing with them Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue!  Tickets go on sale on Friday October 8th at all Ticketmaster locations.

The US tour kicks off in Cincinnati and makes several stops, check out them all below:

DATE CITY VENUE
Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR Moda Center
Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, July 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

 

 

