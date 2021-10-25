According to NBC4i, quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east side.
Along this new “Pathway of Justice,” each stone provides a moment of quiet reflection and a ray of hope for a brighter tomorrow. The park is unique; it’s the only park in the entire country dedicated solely to social justice.
The Pathway of Justice features more than three dozen stones engraved with quotes from social justice leaders all over the world. You can take a walk down the Pathway of Justice by visiting the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on Broad St. in downtown Columbus, next to the Columbus Museum of Art.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- More Charges Filed Against a Columbus Police Offer Stemming from the 2020 Protest
- Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools
- First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus
- ‘Insecure’ Pushes Style And Fashion To The Forefront Line In The Season 5 Debut Episode
- You Won’t Believe Ohio’s Favorite Halloween Candy!
- Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest
- Tessa Thompson Gives Modern-Day Angel Vibes At The “Passing” Premiere In LA
- The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express Opening in Gahanna
- Model Monday: Taylor Davis Snagged A Modeling Contract On Instagram Live
- White Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty To Civil Rights Violations After Embarking On Church Burning Spree
First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com