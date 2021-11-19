Ohio State to create debt-free degree program

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday that Ohio State plans to offer a debt-free bachelor’s degree within 10 years.

Johnson aims to raise $800 million for student scholarships, expand job and internship programs that allow students to gain experience while earning a paycheck, provide grant assistance, and extend coaching on financial education, leadership and work skills, the university said in a news release.

Coined the Scarlet & Gray Advantage, the program aims to help students get a debt-free degree.

Ohio State will provide financial aid for low- and middle-income students, coupled with work opportunities and programs to help students develop financial literacy for their college years and beyond.

