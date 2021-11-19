According to NBC4i, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday that Ohio State plans to offer a debt-free bachelor’s degree within 10 years.
Johnson aims to raise $800 million for student scholarships, expand job and internship programs that allow students to gain experience while earning a paycheck, provide grant assistance, and extend coaching on financial education, leadership and work skills, the university said in a news release.
Coined the Scarlet & Gray Advantage, the program aims to help students get a debt-free degree.
Ohio State will provide financial aid for low- and middle-income students, coupled with work opportunities and programs to help students develop financial literacy for their college years and beyond.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power
- Ohio Republicans Ignore Opportunity To ‘Restore Voters’ Faith Democratic Process’ In Passing Highly Partisan Congressional Maps
- Ohio State to create debt-free degree program
- Mike Tyson Requested Sex Before Fights To Refrain From Killing His Opponent
- How Jaden Michael Tapped Into Character To Play A Young Colin Kaepernick
- Cash Grab Winner “Big Money Ben” Gives Tips To Help Next Contestants
- Dulcé Sloan Discusses HBCU Marching Bands’ Impact On ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’
- Mary J. Blige Performs In Front Of A Sold-Out Crowd Draped In Gucci Everything
- Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder Case
- White Man Outside Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Holds Up ‘Black Crime Matters’ Sign While Arguing That The N-Word Is OK
Ohio State to create debt-free degree program was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com