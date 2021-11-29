The 614
Ohio State falls to No. 7 after losing to Michigan in AP college football poll; Cincinnati up to No. 3

According to NBC4i, Michigan jumped to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma State joined the top five for the first time since 2015.

The Wolverines moved up four spots after emphatically beating Ohio State on Saturday to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, flip-flopping with Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped after beating Auburn in overtime.

The Latest:

Ohio State falls to No. 7 after losing to Michigan in AP college football poll; Cincinnati up to No. 3  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

