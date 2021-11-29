The 614
Man tells Columbus police he was shot trying to buy marijuana

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after a man told them he was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to St. Ann’s Hospital at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a call of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they met the 19-year-old victim who told police he went to buy some marijuana and was shot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

