Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Nearly 9,000 new cases reported

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, ODH reports a total of 1,699,161 (+8,944) cases, leading to 86,878 (+425) hospitalizations and 10,807 (+42) admissions into the ICU.
ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
For the full NBC4 story click here
