The Shumpert Family Slays In New Skims!

Kim Kardashian has proven time and time again that she knows how to bring in the coin honey! She continues to do so with her line of shape and loungewear, Skims.

Recently, the reality star turned fashion maven has released an exclusive collection with the iconic brand, Fendi and continues to break the internet with her collaborations with the who’s who of the music and modelling industry. This time she’s chosen to feature a gorgeous black family, The Shumperts.

Teyana, Iman, Junie and little Rue Rose Shumpert are giving a family that slays together stays together in the new Skims Cozy campaign. Check out some of the photos below!

Iman and Teyana are pretty much killing the game. Teyana just wrapped up her final stop on her tour The Last Rose Petal, while Iman became the first former NBA player to take home the trophy from Dancing With The Stars! This pair is definitely serving relationship, work, and family goals!

Source: Kim Kardashian via Instagram

