Ginther on triple homicide: ‘It can never be normal’

According to NBC4i, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther discussed Tuesday evening’s triple homicide on Wednesday.
Ginther was joined by public safety director Robert Clark and police chief Elaine Bryant where he discussed the shooting on Kodiak Dr. in southeast Columbus where two children and one male died.
Police identified the victims as 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal, 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal and 22-year-old Charles Wade.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477, or Det. Terry Kelley at 614-778-9706.
