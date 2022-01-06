LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wrote a farewell thank you note on Twitter to Buckeye nation after completing his fifth year with the program.

Munford graduated from Ohio State prior to the 2021 season and expressed how much it meant for him to be the first person in his family to graduate from college.

Munford excelled in 2019 and 2020 at offensive tackle but switched to left guard in 2021 to allow Dawand Jones to play tackle.

Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who decided to forgo the Rose Bowl and enter the NFL Draft, were the best offensive tackle duo in 2020 in pass blocking, allowing the lowest quarterback pressure (0.5%) by power 5 OTs.

Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

