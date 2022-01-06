According to NBC4i, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wrote a farewell thank you note on Twitter to Buckeye nation after completing his fifth year with the program.
Munford graduated from Ohio State prior to the 2021 season and expressed how much it meant for him to be the first person in his family to graduate from college.
Munford excelled in 2019 and 2020 at offensive tackle but switched to left guard in 2021 to allow Dawand Jones to play tackle.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/thayer-munford-pens-farewell-thank-you-letter-to-buckeye-nation/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire That Killed 12, Including 8 Kids
- The Irony: On Jan. 6 Anniversary, Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Rips ’Reckless’ Capitol Cop Who ‘Murdered’ Rioting Daughter
- Columbus man sent to prison for 18 years after robbing two auto parts stores
- Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation
- Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies At 112
- Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022
- Put Some Respect On Amanda Bynes Name: This Viral Photo Of ‘All That’ Cast Has Fans UPSET
- Jim Jones Reveals His Mom Taught Him How To Tongue Kiss On Angela Yee’s Lip Service Podcast [Video]
- Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black
- Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule
Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com