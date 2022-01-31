According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. After a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they will play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.
A lot of Bengals fans might be considering making the trip to Los Angeles for a once in a lifetime chance to see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. But how much will it cost to go?
Ticketmaster currently lists the cheapest Super Bowl ticket at $5,900 for a seat all the way in the 500 section of the 70,000 seat venue.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/nfl/bengals/how-much-will-it-cost-to-see-the-bengals-in-the-super-bowl/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Brandy Pays Homages To Whitney Houston Wearing A White Prada Suit To Sing The National Anthem
- 19-year-old arrested for double robbery in south side
- How much will it cost to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl?
- [Video] Nicki Minaj “Do We Have A Problem” trailer
- Urban One Job and Recruitment Fair
- Georgia DA Fani Willis Requests FBI Security After Trump Rally Blasting Investigation Into Election Interference
- Black History Month: How it Started, How it’s Going
- Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!
- MAGA Caucasity: Donald Trump Pledges To Pardon The Capitol Rioters He Instigated Into Rioting During Texas Rally
- Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]
How much will it cost to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com