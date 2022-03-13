The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio

CLOSE
Most parents want their kids to go to the best school in the area. But what constitues a good school? Stacker has released a list of the top 10 schools in Ohio based on data from Niche. Niche has ranked schools in Ohio based on a variety of info including SAT/ACT schools, proficiency test, staff salaries, extracurricular actives and more.
#10 Orange City School District (Cleveland)
- 4 Schools with a total of 2,049 students
- 92% graduation rate
#9 Mason City School District (Mason)
- 5 schools with a total of 10,445 students
- 95% graduation rate
#8. Rocky River City School District (Rocky River)
- 5 schools with a total of 2,723 students
- 95% graduation rate
#7. Beachwood City School District (Beachwood)
- 5 schools with a total of 1,682 students
- 95% graduation rate
#6. Hudson City School District (Hudson)
- 6 schools with a total of 4,649 students
- 92% graduation rate
#5. Ottawa Hills Local School District (Toledo)
- 2 schools with a total of 1,017 students
- 95% graduation rate
#4. Sycamore Community School District (Blue Ash)
- 7 schools with a total of 5,567 students
- 95% graduation rate
#3. Dublin City Schools (Dublin)
- 19 schools with a total of 16,624 students
- 93% graduation rate
#2. Solon City School District (Solon)
- 7 schools with a total of 4,643 students
- 96% graduation rate
#1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (Cincinnati)
- 4 schools with a total of 2,140 students
- 92% graduation rate
