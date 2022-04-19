CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A person is hospitalized after Columbus police said they were shot at an eastside pizza shop Monday night.
According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m.
Police said a man walked into the store and asked for a job application. The man then allegedly shot the manager of the store.
The suspect fled northbound behind the store.
For the full NBC4 story click here
CPD: Man asks for application, shoots manager at pizza shop was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
