According to NBC4i, Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.
Surveillance photo released by Columbus police of the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at Executive Barber Shop on Tuesday, April 26
According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard.
Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com