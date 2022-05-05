Lil Durk Creates Non-Profit Focusing On Career Readiness & HBCU College Tours

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lil Durk is giving back to his community in a big way and we love to see it! As a native from Chicago, it’s well known that its not always easy staying on the right track or making a positive impact on your community. Durk is determined to use his platform for the greater good.

Durk went to speak to a group of young kids to help inspire them and encourage them to be goal driven and stay out the streets. He emphasized the pursuit of higher education through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. Just this week the non profit organization kicked off their Career Readiness program and partnered with several organizations to change the lives of twenty students.

The Career Readiness program will offer twenty students the opportunity to go on an HBCU college tour and visit various institutions in Atlanta. Participants will also get the chance to experience the YellaWood 500, the NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

It doesn’t just end there for the kids that are involved with Neighborhood Heroes! The foundation will fly a segment of young men to New York City to meet with C-Suite executives from Sony, Alamo Records, and the NY Knicks! They will get he opportunity to shadow seasoned professionals that look like them and hear similar stories of their upbringings.

Durk can’t necessarily take all of the credit for these awesome strides to make a difference. The foundation thanked several partners, including; The White Sox, Champs Mentoring, the Sigma Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Nascar, and their driver Bubba Wallace. Lastly, Michael Jordan’s 23 Eleven Racing Team for hosting the students.

Big Shoutout Lil Durk and his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. We look forward to following their journey.

Source: Rap News Online