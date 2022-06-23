Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

According to NBC4i, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.
“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.
Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov.
Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
