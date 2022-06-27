Man dead and woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one person is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on the northeast side of Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at 10:10 p.m. and found Neal Smith, 24, and a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to OSU East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m, per police.

Police say the woman who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

