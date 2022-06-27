CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on the northeast side of Columbus, according to Columbus police.
CPD state that officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at 10:10 p.m. and found Neal Smith, 24, and a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
Smith was taken to OSU East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m, per police.
Police say the woman who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man dead and woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com