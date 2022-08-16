Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were Spotted in Ohio

The Kardashians have pulled up to Cleveland several times over the years, but it’s still surreal to see the first family of pop culture just casually chillin’ in The Land.
This story was originally reported by NBC4.
Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly wrapped up his tour in Cleveland on Saturday, and Travis Barker of Blink 182 has been touring with Kelly the entire time. Barker is married to Kim Kardashian’s big sister Kourtney. The pair were spotted at Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood, Ohio.
“Thank you Travis and Kourtney for coming and supporting our local #allvegan cafe! Enjoy your time in Cleveland,” the restaurant posted on Instagram Saturday.
Barker even responded to the post saying he thought “the food was delicious.”
Kardashian has visited Cleveland before, back when her sister Khloe was dating then-Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.
