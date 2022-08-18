According to NBC4i, after a 12-hour negotiating session, no deal has been reached between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association.
CEA announced its bargaining team had been preparing to continue negotiating into the night, when the CCS attorney informed the union it was getting another final offer.
“Their second final offer is substantially unchanged from their last final on major issues — including no contractual guarantees on HVAC or building conditions,” CEA wrote on Twitter. “There are only five days before students are supposed to report to classrooms, and the school board has abandoned the bargaining process for a second time.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
No deal reached after Columbus schools negotiations was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com