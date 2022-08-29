Kellogg’s will pay you $5,000 for having cereal for dinner

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Kellogg’s is offering a cash incentive to switch out the casserole for a bowl of cereal.

The company will pay five people $5,000, plus a year’s supply of cereals like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats, as part of a new sweepstakes.

“Kellogg’s cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn’t the only time cereal can bring the fun,” said Sadie Garcia, director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal.

Cereal connoisseurs are invited to share on Instagram how they enjoy Kellogg’s cereal for dinner under #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry.

