According to NBC4i, an Ohio dad was arrested after his son allegedly took his backpack full of drugs.

A child who goes to Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County was sent to the principal’s office after teachers in the school smelled marijuana from a backpack.

The school then called the police to investigate, at this time, the father, Corey Rice, called the school to switch the backpack with the son, prosecutors say.

Officials say Rice got cold feet coming to the school and skipped town.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad flees the state was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com